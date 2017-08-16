KCEN
VERIFY: Are welding glasses safe for viewing the solar eclipse?

A KHOU 11 News viewer named Janice asked us to verify if wielding glasses will work as protection while viewing the solar eclipse.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:33 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

HOUSTON - There are special glasses being sold to protect your eyes while viewing the solar eclipse.

However, a KHOU 11 News viewer named Janice asked us to verify if welding glasses will work.

Our fact checkers say the answer is yes, but only some of them. The only ones safe for direct viewing of the sun have a filter that is “Shade 12” or higher. Experts tell us those with “Shade 13” are best but may be hard to find.

VERIFY: Sources

American Academy of Opthamology

NASA

