Verify: Is Tuesday the best day to book a plane ticket?

We all want to save money, especially when it comes to paying for a plane ticket. In the past experts have said Tuesday is the best day of the week to book.

But is that really true?

In order to find out, our VERIFY team checked in with:

Patrick Surry, Chief Data Scientist for airfare forecasting company 'Hopper,' the website Airfare Watchdog and read an extensive report by the Airlines Reporting Corporation in partnership with Expedia.

Patrick Surry told us, "There's a slight benefit, on average, to buying a ticket mid-week. Tuesday and Wednesday tend to be a little bit cheaper. If you're flying internationally, then Thursday is your best bet."

Airfare Watchdog backs that up saying a lot of airlines post sales on Tuesdays, but other carriers will match them on Wednesdays.

The report from the Airlines Reporting Corporation goes in a totally different direction saying Sunday is the best day to save.

Still, they all agree on one point.

"You certainly save a lot more money by booking in advance than on picking the day of the week to book your ticket," Surry affirmed.

How far in advance, you ask? Three to four weeks for domestic flights, six to eight for international.

So, the claim that Tuesday is the only "best day to book" no longer flies.



SOURCES:

Patrick Surry, Chief Data Scientist at Hopper

Airfare Watchdog

Airlines Reporting Corporation in partnership with Expedia

© 2017 WFAA-TV