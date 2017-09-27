VERIFY: No, a lake is not being built in Lampasas despite viral post

LAMPASAS - A viral article claims Lampasas is getting a lake, but Channel 6 News can verify it was only a hoax.

Channel 6 found the article posted on a Gatesville community Facebook page. It claimed the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and the Army Corps of Engineers voted to build a new "Lake Lampasas."

We called both agencies. Spokespersons for each said the story was fake.

"There is nothing around the city of Lampasas that we own or maintain, and there are no plans of doing anything anytime soon, or at all," Belton and Stillhouse Lake Manager Brad Ellis said.

"The story is posted on a fake news website and is absolutely, 100 percent untrue," LCRA spokeswoman Clara Tuma said in a statement.

The article was posted on www.trend-news.com, which is a site that generates prank news stories. Once Channel 6 News visited the home page for that site it became clear the source was not legitimate, and calls to the agencies mentioned in the article allowed Channel 6 News to verify there was absolutely no substance to the post.

Unfortunately, the post was shared around 200 times on Lampasas-related Facebook pages.

If you come across a news story that looks fake, ask yourself the following questions:

Where did the story come from. Is it from a reputable or established news source?

Google the source of the story if you have not heard of it. If you can't find the news site's home page, that's a red flag.

Professional news articles have bylines and cite sources. Does this article cite anyone?

Is the image on the article stolen? You can do a reverse photo search through Google Images. Just drag and drop the photo into the search bar at images.google.com.

