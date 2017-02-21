Veterans to ask for Medical Marijuana Reform

WACO - Cannabis reform advocates are set to head to our state capitol tomorrow to lobby for a medical marijuana law to be passed.

This time, they're hoping the voices of veterans will be loud enough that law makers will listen.

They will present a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking state legislators to at least consider Senate Bill 269 which would legalize medicinal marijuana in Texas.

"If you're a veteran and you choose to self-medicate, you're going to be treated as a criminal," Clif Deuvall, a 39-year Air Force veteran and Cannabis advocate, said.

Injuries during his service led to prescriptions from the VA when he got out.

"One of the hardest prescriptions I was on was Methadone," Deuvall said.

Methadone is an opioid used to treat pain and used a detox for opioid addicts.

But for Deuvall, the problem wasn't addiction. He says the drug was eating away at him.

He wasn't social.

He says medicinal marijuana helped him re-take control of his life.

"I'm actually able to have a conversation right now with you," Deuvall said.

Because of this, he's one of sever cannabis reform advocates heading to Austin on Wednesday for Veterans Lobby Day. Unlike their last trip to Austin, they're focusing this time on SB 269, which if passed would make Texas the 29th state to legalize medical marijuana.

CenTex Community Outreach founder Karen Reeves said they're hoping people who have served in our Armed Forces can get our state lawmakers to support the bill.

"We're going to come together," Reeves said. "We're going to speak calmly, rationally. We're going to plead our case."

But it won't come without a challenge. A poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune shows that support for medical marijuana in Texas is down from 34 percent in 2015 to 30 percent this year.

And Hugh Shine, a state representative from our area, says, "It's been proven in other states that medicinal marijuana laws are used as a guise to create a recreational market. I am certainly sympathetic to those who are seeking medical remedies. In this case, the risk is too great to our communities for me to support SB 269."

(© 2017 KCEN)