Victim in fatal auto-ped crash on I-35 identified

TEMPLE - The victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that closed northbound Interstate 35 for hours Wednesday night has been identified as 35-year-old Elgene Robertson

The crash happened at around 8:49 p.m.between the Pizza Hut and the old Johnson Brothers Ford. Temple Police and Fire & Rescue units were on the scene just north of the Central and Adams Avenue exit.

Temple Police Department's Traffic Unit determined that the Robertson had been on the road walking, in the middle of the fast lane when he was struck by a midsize Acura SUV. The victim was then hit by several other vehicles, some of which did not stop.

