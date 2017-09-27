Victim's dog bites aggravated robbery suspect during fight

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KILLEEN - A suspect is in jail after an aggravated robbery of a person Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:34 p.m., officials said.

The 25-year-old man was armed with a handgun and attempted to rob the victim.

During the fight, the suspect fired a shot that struck a nearby vehicle’s tire. The victim’s dog also bit the suspect during the fight.

Officials said witnesses directed officers to the suspect who was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s gun had been reported stolen in College Station. He was treated on scene for the dog bit and taken to jail.

The case will be screened with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

