KCEN
Close

Victim's dog bites aggravated robbery suspect during fight

Brandon Gray, KCEN 2:21 PM. CDT September 27, 2017

KILLEEN - A suspect is in jail after an aggravated robbery of a person Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:34 p.m., officials said.

The 25-year-old man was armed with a handgun and attempted to rob the victim.

During the fight, the suspect fired a shot that struck a nearby vehicle’s tire. The victim’s dog also bit the suspect during the fight.

Officials said witnesses directed officers to the suspect who was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s gun had been reported stolen in College Station. He was treated on scene for the dog bit and taken to jail.

The case will be screened with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

 

 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Killeen City councilman raises money for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

KCEN

Mother of local hit-and-run victim speaks out

KCEN

FEMA tweets wrong number, directs hurricane victims to sex hotline

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories