Victim's family speaks, as killer dodges death penalty

WACO - A day after James Brossett dodged the death penalty through a plea deal in a capital murder case stemming from the 2015 murder of his ex-girlfriend Laura Patschke at her Crawford home, the victim's family released a statement accepting the plea agreement.

Brossett, 50 of Arlington, will serve life in prison without parole for Patschke's murder, along with a second life sentence for attempted murder for shooting and wounding her teenage son.

Patschke's sister Elizabeth Baumgart said even though some outside the family felt Brossett deserved the death penalty, the family believes life in prison without parole is better because it avoids years of legal proceedings related to inevitable appeals.

Below is a statement from Baumgart:

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public servants of McLennan County for bringing about justice for the murder of Laura Patschke and the attempted murder of her son. The District Attorney, Abel Reyna, and his staff met with our family on several occasions. We are in full support that this resolution is both just and merciful for our family. Although others may feel that the death penalty would have been the only true justice for James Brossett, our family feels that life without the possibility of parole spares Laura’s children and family decades of future legal proceedings."

