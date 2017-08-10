VIDEO: Police search for man who stabbed female store clerk in Killeen

A cashier was airlifted to the hospital after she was stabbed by a man at the Sun Mart Convenience Store on E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen around 7:24 a.m. Thursday, according to Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

A man entered the store and walked toward the coolers, eventually approaching the counter with a beverage before walking away, Miramontez said. The store clerk ultimately approached the man, who then stabbed her, according to Miramontez. A second employee, who was in a back room of the store, heard the commotion and ran out onto the store floor -- causing the suspect to flee, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black man with a slender build, standing roughly 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans, Miramontez said. The man was filmed by surveillance cameras, and police hope someone identifies him from the footage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

