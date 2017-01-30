Horse dies after crashing into wall at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Video shows horse getting knocked out at Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo

FORT WORTH -- A bucking horse at the Stock Show rodeo died Sunday night after crashing into a wall and suffering a spinal cord injury, a Stock Show spokesman Matt Brockman said.

The incident happened during a saddle bronc event at the Will Rogers Coliseum. A horse also died of a similar injury during a saddle bronc event at the rodeo on Jan. 16, Brockman said.

Video of Sunday’s incident was shot by Bruce Weidner, a rodeo fan from Benbrook. The footage shows the horse — a 9-year-old named Treasure of Patience, Brockman said — bucking straight toward a wall, crashing into it head-first as the eight-second buzzer sounds.

The rider managed to grab the fence on the wall without getting injured. The horse fell to the ground, rolling on its side and kicking its legs.

“I want everybody to relax,” the announcer told the crowd. “The first, best medicine is prayer.”

About 10 rodeo workers then rushed to the horse and rolled it onto an orange mat. A tractor pulled the horse and the mat out of the arena grounds. The horse was motionless on the mat, except for the twitch of its tail.

