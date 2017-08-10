KCEN
Video: Suspect steals dog from Cameron Animal Shelter

Dog stolen from Cameron Animal Shelter

Brandon Gray , KCEN 7:07 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

CAMERON - Cameron police are asking for the public’s help to identify a subject seen stealing a female dog Wednesday from the Cameron Animal Shelter.

Around 12:27 p.m., officials said the subject entered the shelter to take the dog.

The person was seen leaving the shelter in a newer model white car.


Anyone with information is asked to call Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.

