Video: Suspect steals dog from Cameron Animal Shelter

Subject caught on video stealing dog from Cameron Animal Shelter

CAMERON - Cameron police are asking for the public’s help to identify a subject seen stealing a female dog Wednesday from the Cameron Animal Shelter.

Around 12:27 p.m., officials said the subject entered the shelter to take the dog.

The person was seen leaving the shelter in a newer model white car.





Anyone with information is asked to call Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.

