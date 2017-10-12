VIDEO: Water shoots 40 feet high in middle of Central Texas neighborhood

Repairs were underway Thursday morning after a water main break between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Westhill Drive and Cross Country Drive -- just off Old Temple Road in Hewitt.

Water shot up at least 40 feet in the air before it was shut off by the Hewitt Water Department around 6:15 a.m.

Residents said their neighborhood has seen several water main breaks in the last several years.

