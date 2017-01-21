Volunteers collect wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

KILLEEN -- More than 500 volunteers gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning to collect the wreaths laid at each grave site last year. Volunteers would collect more than 6000 wreaths in total.

The wreaths were laid by the Wreaths for Vets organization as part of local nonprofit Friends of the Central Texas Cemetery. The collection ceremony was the nonprofit's last event of this holiday season.

But while the wreaths will not return until November, Wreaths for vets will soon have to start preparing for the end of the year. They expect to have around 500 additional graves in the cemetery in November and have several fundraising events planned for later this year.

Those events can be found on the Wreaths for Vets Website.

