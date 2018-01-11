Volunteers encouraged for the second phase of the Laying of the Wreaths in Killeen

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

On January 13 the second phase of the Laying of the Wreaths will take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Wreath Retrieval is held thanks to The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery which will collect around 8,000 wreaths.

At 10:00 A.M. a small welcome ceremony will take place with Maj. Gen. JT Thomson in attendance.

Afterwards family, friends and volunteers will respectfully retrieve the wreaths and place them on the trucks.

Parking for the event will be at the Central Texas A&M campus with buses ferrying people to the cemetery.

The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery said people are welcome to volunteer on the day. For all information head here.

