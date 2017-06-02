Waco CDC offers free roof repairs for low income families

(Photo: MGN Online) (Photo: Custom)

The Waco Community Development Corporation announced a new program Friday to help low income families repair their roofs.

The service will be funded through a grant from the City of Waco, and it is free to low-income families residing in the city limits. There is currently enough funding to repair roughly 20 roofs, according to Waco CDC Executive Director Mike Stone.

"In the spring rainy months, we receive calls from families with terrible roof problems," Stone wrote in an email. "This program hopes to address some of that need."

Open enrollment for the program begins June 12, and applications will be accepted until July 14.

"We will begin evaluating homes in August," Stone wrote. "We will be hiring roofing contractors to complete the roofing projects."

The latest roofing program will be done in conjunction with Waco CDC's Summit home repair program and Bounce Roof repair program, which are two other projects that are made possible by volunteers who work during the summer months.

For a roof repair application, click here. Once completed, turn it in to: 1624 Colcord Ave, Waco, TX 76707.

If you have questions about the application process, call Mike Stone at 254-235-7358 Ext. 206.

© 2017 KCEN-TV