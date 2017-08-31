Waco church prepares for evacuee arrival

WACO - The first wave of evacuees is set to arrive in Waco Friday morning after catastrophic flooding left thousands of people displaced.

75 evacuees are expected to arrive at the Acts Church in Waco.

The evacuees are said to be from the Beaumont area.

Dozens of volunteers have been gearing up for the influx of evacuees. They set up multiple rooms with mattresses, cots, and sleeping bags.

Some of the volunteers have began to prepare food, toiletries and other necessities in order to accommodate the guests.

Thursday's wave of evacuees marks the first that have been placed as far north as Waco, which was not anticipated when Harvey first made landfall.

Lead pastor David Booker said the community support has been overwhelming, but they are still in need of a couple of key items.

"At this point, we're looking for some more baby type items," Booker said. "We know we have some infants coming, so we're starting to think about 'okay do we have enough formula, diapers, even a crib if parents need rest and needs someplace to put their kid.' And then once they get here, tomorrow we're going to start thinking about food."

Even though the evacuees do not arrive until Friday morning, it is possible another wave of evacuees could be sent to Waco by the Red Cross.

In that case, Booker said they would set up more sleeping arrangements in the church's downstairs area.

Anyone who would like to help is encouraged to drop off donations at the church, located at 300 S. 13th St, Waco, TX 76701.

