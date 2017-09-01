Waco church to open for Harvey victims

Photo: City of Waco (Photo: Custom)

WACO - The City of Waco will open The Church of the Open Door Sunday as the reception center for Harvey evacuees.

City officials said there will not be a bus load of evacuees because Waco will not be a HUB shelter like Bell County or Dallas.

"If they need overnight stay, we can take them to a shelter," Larry Holze said. "If not, maybe we can provide them with whatever their basic needs are. It's kind of more of a stop off, volunteer location rather than a bus in and spend the night."

For anyone who would like to volunteer at the Waco shelter, the American Red Cross will hold a mandatory training class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the church.

For directions, here is a map to the church:

