Waco draws record spring break crowds

Waco saw record crowds during the two weeks of spring break, the city announced Tuesday.

Magnolia Market's Spring at the Silos event drew 40,000 people, with an additional 30,000 visitors in the three days before it began -- for a total of 70,000 people in a one-week span. The Silo District Trolley carried nearly 7,000 visitors around downtown. On three days, a second trolley was needed to accommodate the crowd.

The Cameron Park Zoo saw 42,775 visitors during the two weeks of spring break, with most of them coming during the second week that started March 11. Waco transit took 5,674 visitors to the zoo from remote parking spots.

The Heart of Texas Airshow drew 40,000 fans to TSTC airport, while the Professional Disc Golf Tournament Tour brought 300 pros to Brazos Park East.

Meantime, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum drew 6,208 visitors -- up 32 percent over last year. Merchandise sales were up 29 percent, as well.

The Waco Mammoth National Monument saw a 78 percent increase in visitors and 76 percent increase in revenues -- with revenue figures of more than $58,000 during spring break. In total, there were nearly 10,000 visitors to the monument.

Even the farmer's market saw decent turnout. Roughly 2,000 people visited the new location next to the courthouse. Organizers expect the crowd will be better next week because they believe some local shoppers avoided the market due to everything else going on downtown.

Despite all the visitors, the city reported no safety incidents linked to any of the events.

