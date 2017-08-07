Waco experiences several crime events in a short time over the weekend

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WACO - Several incidents occurred over a short time in Waco over the weekend.

Four crimes happened within a seven-hour period late Saturday into Sunday morning including, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault and deadly conduct.

Saturday

6:15 p.m.

Officials said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Industrial next GYM X about a disturbance with a gun Saturday evening.

Dispatchers were told by the caller that a suspect was following him and began to shoot at him.

An investigation found the victim was driving near Industrial and Waco Drive when the incident happened. After the victim was shot at, he fled in his car and stopped near Valley Mills and Sanger to wait for police.

The suspect was unknown to him and the victim was shot at several times.

Police found five bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle and about nine shell casings were found in the roadway at the location in the 100 block of Industrial.

No one was injured and no arrest have been made.

11:00 p.m.

The A&M Smokes Shop at 2406 W. Waco Drive was robbed by a male suspect.

The owner told officers that he saw the man approaching the business from the east side of the building armed with a hand gun.

He ran inside the business and warned his customers about the pending robbery and then ran out the back door. Most of the customers left the scene. However, one woman was unfazed by the incident and continued to finish her eight-liner game.

After waving the gun at customers, he immediately went behind the counter to open the cash register but was unsuccessful.

No money or merchandise was taken from the scene.

He was described to be in his late 20s to early 30s, 5’10”-6’02”, 200 lbs, muscular build, wearing black and white covering his face, with a black do-rag underneath, white long-sleeve shirt, baggy faded blue jeans, black ankle high boots, and wearing gloves.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Sunday

8:20 a.m.

Police responded to a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Juvenile girl at an East Waco Home.

The victim was a known acquaintance of the suspect who was identified at 20-year-old Juwan Latrent Lujan.





The victim said Lujan attempted to sexual assault her and threatened her with a gun.

Lujan was arrested after an investigation revealed a sexual assault may have occurred.

12:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a firearm discharge in the 3700 block of Homan.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an unknown suspect shot a 223 rifle multiple times in the direction of 3704 Homan striking two vehicles in the driveway.

Occupants said they have no idea who may have shot at the house.

The same house was struck again around 5:00 a.m. the same day.

An anonymous witness said someone came out of the home and shot at a passing car.

No injuries and no arrests were made.

