Waco grows support to honor war hero with 'Medal of Honor'

WACO - The Waco City Council is considering a resolution supporting a Medal of Honor award to a Waco World War II hero.

Doris Miller was a Waco native born in 1919. He lived in the city until he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was awarded the Navy Cross for acts of heroism displayed in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

The Waco City council passed a resolution back in 2015 that supported U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s efforts to award Miller the Medal of Honor.

The newest resolution was introduced by Rep. James White of the Texas Legislature with hopes of gaining support of this effort. The City Council will vote on the resolution Tuesday night at their monthly board meeting.

