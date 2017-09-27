Waco hires new assistant city manager

The City of Waco on Wednesday announced the appointment of a new assistant city manager, who assumed the position Monday.

Bradley Ford has been hired to oversee initiatives in the following fields: housing, economic development, inspection and code enforcement, animal services, libraries, parks and recreation, the zoo and city planning.

“Bradley’s proven leadership and experience in these areas will make him a great fit as Waco’s assistant city manager,” Waco City Manager Dale Fisseler said in a press release. "With his extensive background in city planning, I am confident he will bring the experience needed to help move our city forward."

Before his hiring in Waco, Ford was a deputy city manager in Burleson. He previously worked as a planner in the City of Fort Worth Police Department. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Texas at Tyler and a master's degree in city and regional planning from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is also a member of the International City Management Association (ICMA) and the Texas City Management Association (TCMA), according to the press release.

