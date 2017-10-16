Waco house fire displaces family of nine

WACO - Around 1:46 a.m. Tuesday morning, Waco and Beverly Hills Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of South 31st St.

The fire started in the back of the house and at one point totally engulfed the house.

According to Corporal Eugene Mirick of Beverly Hills Fire Department, nine people were inside the home. The American Red Cross has begun working with the family to help with their displacement. Mirick said the home is a complete lose. Neighbors were notified and evacuated.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

One Beverly Hills unit and four Waco Fire units responded to the fire.

The fire has been extinguished but investigation on the cause is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV