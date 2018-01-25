Waco ISD elementary teacher resigns, arrested for possessing child porn

Jeremy Adler

A Waco ISD teacher resigned from the district for allegedly possessing child pornography.

State Law enforcement officials arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Adler Thursday morning. The Woodway Public Safety Department assisted detectives with the Texas Attorney General's Office in the execution of a search warrant at his home at 1100 Western Oaks in Woodway.

Officers received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to images of child pornography uploaded to electronic devices at the home.

Woodway Public Safety Department officials said narcotics were also found at the home.

Adler was a fourth-grade teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. Adler submitted his resignation in lieu of termination, district officials said. Waco ISD officials said they have no reason to believe Adler’s alleged behavior involved students.

He began teaching fourth grade at Cedar Ridge in April 2017. He was previously a tutor at Lake Air during the 2015-2016 school year. During the 2016-2017 school year, he was a teaching intern and substitute teacher at Brook Avenue and Lake Air.

Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement Kyle DeBeer left the following comment:

“These are deeply disturbing allegations. We are working closely with state law enforcement officials to support their investigation. As of today, Mr. Adler is not a Waco ISD employee, and he will not be allowed back on our campuses under any circumstance.”

Waco ISD School Board President Pat Atkins said the allegations are disgusting if true.

“We will not tolerate any employee who engages in this behavior,” Atkins said. “I appreciate that the administration moved swiftly to remove Mr. Adler from his teaching position."

Adler was booked into the McLennan County Jail. No bond has been set.

© 2018 KCEN-TV