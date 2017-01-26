Waco ISD hired Dr. Ricky Edison as new University High School principal

WACO - Dr. Ricky Edison will be University High School’s new principal for the 2017-18 school year Waco ISD Trustees decided Thursday night.

Edison was a past teacher and coach at the high school and has been the Superintendent in Abbott ISD for the last six years. He has spent 20 years as an educator at Central Texas campuses.

“I am so excited about this new chapter in my career, and thrilled to have the opportunity to help make University the best high school it can be,” Edison said in a press release.

Edison began his career at UHS and perhaps his excitement to help the school succeed stems from his past history. He was a government teacher and a coach for the high school.

A 1996 Baylor graduate, Edison went off to receive his Master’s degree from Tarleton State in 2004 and then a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the same school in 2013.

Edison will be replacing Bill Shepard who has been the Principal at UHS on an interim basis this year.

Upon the Board of Trustees announcement, Edison and his wife, Cari along with their two children, Mase and Murphee, received a standing ovation Thursday night.

