Waco ISD looks to Prosper Waco to aid schools

WACO - Faced with closing five different campuses if test scores don't improve, Waco ISD is looking to local non-profit Prosper Waco to buy the schools more time.

Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School have all fallen short of TEA standards for four years in a row. Any of the schools that don't meet standards this year will be shut down.

Thanks to a law passed by the Texas Legislature last May, however, there is another option.

A school can partner with a local non-profit to create in-district charter schools. If this happens, those schools will have two more years to meet standards. Waco ISD is trying to work with Prosper Waco to make all five campuses charter schools.

"It's really a pilot program if you will. We believe it will be successful," WISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said. "Basically we are going to share the responsibility of those school with an in-district charter, a non-profit organization. It's really kind of hard to say what it will look like because it is unprecedented."

Nelson spoke to parents for several hours Saturday at an information session at J.H. Hines Elementary.

Nelson said the school district still hasn't seen the contract that needs to be worked out with Prosper Waco and a WISD spokesman told Channel 6 that the school district board would first have to decide to negotiate the contract at their meeting Thursday night.

The spokesman also said the TEA deadline to have everything set up is March 1st.

It doesn't leave Waco ISD much time to work, but Nelson said they would get the deal finished.

"It's like being in the air and flying an airplane, and having to finish building the plane while you are in the air," Nelson said. "A lot of it is unknown, but we are working together to make sure we get the job done."

Waco ISD will have additional community meetings tomorrow (Monday), Jan.22 at 6 p.m. The meetings will be held at Alta Vista Elementary, Brook Avenue Elementary, Indian Spring Middle School, and the City of Waco facility at 1020 elm street, Waco, Texas 76704

