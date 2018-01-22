Waco ISD shares plan for five schools facing closure

Waco ISD continued public meetings to review a plan set to avoid a TEA closure of five schools. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - Five Waco ISD schools face closure.

So, the district is sharing its plan to keep them open to the public.

The Texas Education Agency could close five Waco ISD schools due to them failing to meet state standards for the past few years: Alta Vista, Brook Avenue and J.H. Hines Elementary Schools and G.W. Carver and Indian Spring Middle Schools.

Monday night, the district held four simultaneous public meetings to explain the plan to partner with Prosper Waco to create charter schools and for the public to voice concerns.

"I'm very enthusiastic about our community coming out in such large numbers," Waco ISD superintendent Marcus Nelson said. "We know it's obvious the community cares about public schools."

About 75 people signed in at the district's two meetings Saturday. Monday, almost 90 signed in just at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility where a joint meeting was held for Carver Middle School and Hines Elementary School.

But only a handful of those in attendance had children in one of those two schools.

"The goal is to get more parents involved," Nelson said. "If they can't make it to meetings, then we need to find ways to reach them where they're at because I believe every parent wants the best for their kids."

So far, Waco ISD told Channel 6 feedback to this point has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I'm so excited about the change," Laveda Brown, whose grandchildren attend Waco ISD schools, said. "I'm excited about the new leadership direction."

If the plan is approved by the school board and eventually the TEA, it would allow those five schools an extra two years to meet state standards.

One final meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Waco Elementary School.

The Waco ISD school board's next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

