WACO - Cheerleaders and all, on Saturdays at the D1 Waco facility, football is front and center.

But this league is more than just 1st downs and touchdowns.

"It's no limitations," No Limitations Co-founder Pepper Jones said. "We allow the kids to do everything their peers are doing."

Jones co-founded No Limitations Athletics 2-1/2 years ago. Her hope was to give kids, like her son Jaylin, a chance to play sports through their disability.

And for other parents like Heather Hicks, who never thought her son Dax would play sports, it provides the same opportunity for them.

"It means a lot to see that he's able to do that," Hicks said. "To be able to sit from the stands and watch your kid play."

Dax, who's wheelchair-bound and quadriplegic, said, "It makes me feel good that I can do things kids who can walk can do."

And for Dax, the experience has been rewarding. He's be regaining strength in his arms and hands.

"He's been able to catch the football when we throw it to him," Heather Hicks said.

But she isn't the only one seeing her son grow.

Thirteen-year-old Jason Everett has a condition which makes his bones more susceptible to break. His time at No Limitations gives him a chance to not only be a running back or wide receiver.

It's a chance to be around other kids with disabilites like his.

"He always wants to be around people and we've just seen him sprout more," Azell Everett said. "He's more social, he's more excited to get out of the house and do things."

D1 Waco's General Manager Kevin Engelbrecht donates the use of his facility to No Limitations. And he wants to help these athletes receive a unique opportunity for their Super Bowl.

"We're putting together a letter for Tim Tebow and his business manager to see if we can get him here," Engelbrecht said. "If no him, maybe Robert Griffin III. He's one of our partners here at D1 Waco. We're going to end this season with an exclamation mark."

Because No Limitations is free for families involved, they rely heavily on donations. If you're interested in helping the league or would like your child to participate, you can visit the No Limitations website.

