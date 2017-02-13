Waco man gives back with stuffed animals

WACO - Unfortunately, tragedy strikes.

Often when we least expect it and sometimes kids are affected.

Emergency responders try to help these children move on from trauma.

Meet Dustin Ulmer. Roughly 15 years ago, he lost most of his childhood belongings in a shed fire.

"It destroyed all of our baby things," Ulmer said. "At least 90 percent of it."

A traumatic experience but not unlike what so many unfortunately go through.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton says Waco PD has a unique way to help children through dramas like fire.

"What kid doesn't like a stuffed toy, right?" Swanton said. "We're able to use those to build a bond and hopefully get the kids off that midset of what the police are doing here is a bad thing."

Ulmer added, "It brings them ease of mind because it just shows them that they're not bad people. It comforts them in the moment."

At that point, Dustin, who's dad was a first responder himself, saw his mission.

In December, he set out to collect 1,000 stuffed animals before Thanksgiving 2017. And in two months, that goal has been well surpassed as he's collected at donated more than 1,400.

"i did'nt think it would get this big," Ulmer said. I thought I was going to stop at 1,000"

But now that his collection has grown, all he's trying to do from here is expand his area.

"If I can, I'll reach out to more counties," Ulmer said.

And that's something law enforcement greatly appreciates, whether it's Dustin, who's still collecting, or anyone else.

"Thank you," Swanton said. "Absolutely, thank you. We appreciate their generosity."

