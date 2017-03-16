Waco man sentenced for 2014 murder of infant son

WACO - A Waco man was sentenced Thursday in a capital murder trial for the 2014 death of his 2-month-old son.

Anton Henry, 30, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for murder and two years for child endangerment.

His son, Jaden, died at the hospital on June 8, 2014, after being found not breathing inside an apartment on Lake Shore Drive in Waco the day before. The autopsy concluded Jaden died as a result of blunt force trauma to the skull.

Henry was arrested soon after -- on June 10, 2014. At the time, he told investigators he was frustrated by Jaden's constant crying.

