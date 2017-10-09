Waco man shot during fight over a woman

WACO - A Waco man was shot in the knee during an argument late Sunday night. The argument, according to police, was over a woman.

It happened on the 1100 block of Calumet Avenue just before midnight. The 31-year-old victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White and treated for his wound. He told officers that he personally knows the suspect. That suspect left the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made and an investigation is on-going.

