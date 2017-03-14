Waco nurse busted stealing drugs from nursing home

WACO - Waco Police arrested a nurse Tuesday for stealing narcotics from a local nursing home.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began Feb. 20, when police responded to a reported narcotics theft at the Greenview Manor Nursing Home on Owen Lane in Waco. Nursing home staff told investigators an employee was intercepting prescription deliveries and stealing hydrocodone tablets, Waco Police said.

After weeks of investigating, Waco Police Detectives obtained a warrant for the nurse, Carl Russell Rowell, 32, of Waco. Investigators said Rowell stole more than $9,500 worth of hydrocodone -- by adding extra pills to patient orders and intercepting the deliveries once they arrived. Police said Rowell had been engaged in the scheme since at least December 2016.

Rowell was arrested Tuesday morning and booked in the McLennan County Jail. He is charged with theft over $2,500.

