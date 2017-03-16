Waco officer breaks wrists arresting known felon, still subdues him

WACO - The Waco Police Department is praising one of its officers, who was injured during a scuffle with a known felon and still managed to arrest him early Thursday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Clay Avenue and 11th Street in Waco, shortly after midnight.

When the officer, who has not been identified, attempted to arrest Joe Isaac Anderson, 37, for failing to pay child support, Anderson began to fight the officer, police said. During the altercation, the officer broke both wrists but still managed to handcuff Anderson and subdue him with the help of a back-up officer.

Anderson, who is a "known sex offender, drug user, felon, and member of a white supremacist gang," was found to be in possession of meth and marijuana when he was searched, Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital by his fellow officers, where he was treated and released home. He will be on leave while he heals.

"We are extremely proud of our officer who had the ability and intestinal fortitude, to be able to fight through the pain of having both wrists broken," Sgt. Swanton said. "Ultimately taking into custody a violent and dangerous individual that was a significant risk to our community and its citizens."

© 2017 KCEN-TV