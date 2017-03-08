WACO PD: ATT cellphone customers experiencing issues getting through 911

System.Object

Waco and other central Texas cities are experiencing 911 outages with AT&T customers. The outages have been reported in other states including Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and Florida.

ATT released the following statement on the issue:

"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Police departments are asking customers to call non-emergency hotlines until the issue is resolved.

List of Numbers

Waco - 254-750-7500

Hewitt - 254-666-1661

Robertson County Sheriff's Office 979-828-3299

© 2017 KCEN-TV