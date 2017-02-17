Waco PD: Careless driving by on-lookers possibly resulted in woman's death on I-35

Major accident just before exit 335A in Waco. All northbound lanes are shut down. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - A Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 35 that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman could have been the result of careless driving from on-lookers, Waco police officials said.

Golden Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident involving a semi and a three passenger vehicles. Parsons was a passenger inside of one of the sedans. Two males and two females sustained injuries from the accident. They were taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition.

The accident was one of five that occurred starting around 3:00 p.m. in the area of University Parks Drive and South 22nd.

Officials believe the first crash started with a roll-over crash and ultimately ended with the fatal crash killing Parsons. The fatal crash was cleared by 9:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene reported people slowing their vehicles to inappropriate speeds with the intent to take cell phone videos and photos. This could have led to the additional accidents occurring and possibly the death of the victim, police said.

Waco police implores that taking photos and videos of death scenes at traffic crashes is never appropriate especially while you are operating a motor vehicle through traffic.

