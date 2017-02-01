Waco PD certifies first Hotel in Crime Free Hotel Program

WACO - The Waco Police Department has started a new approach to fighting crime in the city focusing on hotels. The Crime Free Hotel Program educates hotel staff and sets safety standards to better tackle drugs, fraud, and human trafficking or prostitution.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton was certified by the program Wednesday. It was the first hotel to completed the program and now 16 other hotels have also started on their certification.

The program has three phases. First hotel management goes through a five hour class on how to spot indicators for drug deals, human trafficking, and other crimes. The hotel also must make improvements to lighting, landscaping, and door locks inside building and follow new procedures.

Secondly, the building will have to pass inspection by the police department. Third, all employees -- from the greeters to the cleaning staff -- must go through a 2 hour education class so they know what to look for.

One of the most important new procedures is checking ID's as guests come in. Waco Police Detective Joshua Fischer said it's one of the best ways to let criminals know they are not welcome.

"We have people that are wanted from other states that check into hotels and we never know it. They are bringing in prostitution but we don't know where they are." Detective Fischer said. "A lot of people... if you you ask for an ID and they are up to something bad. They just walk out of the hotel. They don't even rent a room."

Hotels that have started the program are already calling in more tips for local crime.

Visitors can find out what local Waco hotels have passed the certification on the Heart of Texas Waco website.

