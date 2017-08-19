Waco PD: Drunk driver strikes, hospitalizes paramedic

WACO - At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Waco police officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Imperial and Loop 340 in the median.

ETMC responded and performed first aid on the person involved in the original crash.

ETMC officials treated the individual, and as a paramedic was exiting the ambulance, a northbound car operated by an intoxicated driver struck the paramedic between the car and ambulance, according to a Waco PD press release.

The injured paramedic was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., the paramedic involved was transferred to the surgical ICU, police said.

According to Waco PD spokesman Patrick Swanton, the plan is to stabilize his blood pressure and then perform exploratory surgery in an attempt to find an internal bleed. His condition is listed as critical.

Waco PD did not release the paramedics' name at this time.

The arrested suspect, Alec Nava, 36, was taken to jail and charged with intoxicated assault on a public servant and driving with an invalid license.

Police asks the public to keep the men and women of ETMC in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this line of duty injury.

