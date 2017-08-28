Waco PD investigates CEFCO store robbery

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WACO - Waco police are investigating a Sunday night aggravated robbery of a CEFCO Store located at 3001 Gholson Road.

Officials said officers responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. and were told a male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun demanding money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a male, 6’0 tall, thin build, wearing a black shirt, white tennis shoes and a black bandana covering his face. He was last seen fleeing the back of the store on foot to get in a vehicle.

The vehicle described as a red small SUV or minivan exited the parking lot and was last seen headed south on Gholson.

Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said it is unknown if this robbery is related to other Waco robberies.

