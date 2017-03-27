Waco PD investigates pellet gun shootings

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WACO - Waco police are investigating two incidents where two teens were shot by pellet guns Sunday in the 2200 block of McKenzie in Waco.

Officials said police responded to the scene around 2:00 p.m. and found a 13-year-old boy. Police found that he was shot in the right eye.

The teen said a car load of young black males fired a shot at him. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital.

Police later received a call and responded to the 2600 block of Stuart. An 18-year-old man was jogging when he told authorities that a light blue SUV passed by him – turned around where he saw several black males in the vehicle. He was fired at six times and was also struck in the right eye.

The case is still under investigation.

