Waco PD investigates store robbery

WACO - Waco police are investigating an overnight aggravated robbery at the D&M Food Mart at 501 East Waco Drive.

Officials said a male suspect described at 5-7 to 5-9 wearing black shirt, pants, a green skull mask with spikey lime green hair, and armed with a handgun entered and robbed the store.

Multiple customers were in the store at the time of the robbery. The suspect grabbed one of the customers and placed the gun on his head. The clerk gave the suspect cash and several packs of cigarettes after demands from the suspect.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the store heading west. All witnesses left the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Officials said it is unclear if this incident were related to recent Aggravated Robberies.

