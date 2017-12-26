WACO - The Waco Police Department and Waco Fire Department investigated a possible robbery and arson on Tuesday at a salon and barber shop on West Waco Drive.

The salon's owner, Broderick Miller, said he's unsure when he will open back up for business.

"It looks pretty bad," Miller said. "I lost my chairs, my T.V.'s, my stations, brand new everything. I lost everything."

Miller got a call Tuesday morning suggesting his business had been broken into, and someone tried to burn it down.

"I don’t have anywhere to work. I lost all my property and now I just have to start over again," said Miller.

When firefighters arrived at the salon, located on North 21st Street and West Waco Drive, they could see smoke exiting the building. It did not take long for firefighters to get the fire under control, but flames, smoke and water damage left behind a mess.

One employee said he hopes they can rebuild.

"It’s a real set back for a major comeback,” said employee Judah Hall. “It's just real crazy it happened the day after Christmas.”

No one was injured in the fire, and police are investigating the incident.

Budget Insurance USA, an insurance company next door to Select Salon and Next Level Barber Shop, only suffered smoke damage.

