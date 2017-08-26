KCEN
Waco PD: Major crash on I-35 backs up traffic

Paul Livengood, KCEN 7:04 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

WACO - Waco Police are responding to a major crash on I-35 between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River, according to a Facebook post

Sgt. Swanton of Waco Police said all southbound lanes are being shut down at Waco Drive. 

Police advise the use of alternate routes and to avoid the area. Officials said to expect significant delays. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

