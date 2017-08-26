Waco PD: Major crash on I-35 backs up traffic

WACO - Waco Police are responding to a major crash on I-35 between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River, according to a Facebook post.

Sgt. Swanton of Waco Police said all southbound lanes are being shut down at Waco Drive.

Police advise the use of alternate routes and to avoid the area. Officials said to expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV