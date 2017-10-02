Waco police arrest 7-Eleven robbery suspect

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

WACO - Waco police arrested a 53-year-old man suspected of an aggravated robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store early Sunday morning at 701 S. University Parks Drive.

Officials said Waco and Baylor University Officers responded to the scene around 2:50 a.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery.

An investigation found Johnson entered the store wearing a mask and acted as if he had a gun. He went behind the register where he ordered the clerk to open the register and demanded money, officials said.

The suspect took two packs of cigarettes before the officers had arrived.

As Baylor police entered the store, the suspect, Mack Johnson begin to flee and a foot chase ensued.

Waco Officers began surrounding the area to look for him. The suspect was spotted in the parking lot of Premier ER several blocks away from the store. HE began running and jumped a fence into the Abbey Glen Apartment complex where officers captured and arrest him without incident.

There were two clerks inside the store at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Police said it is possible that Johnson may have been involved in previous aggravated robberies in the Waco area, but it has not been confirmed.

