Waco police arrest man in stabbing; one man hospitalized over deflated mattress dispute

COURTESY: McLennan County Jail (Photo: Custom)

Waco police received a call at 8 p.m. Friday regarding a stabbing at Highland Cove Apartments in Waco.

Officials said 27-year-old James Hernandez and Lazaro Pena fought over a deflated mattress in the apartment. According to police, Pena's brother, 30-year-old Pedro Pena, became involved in the fight and stabbed Hernandez during the altercation.

Police said Hernandez suffered several lacerations to his arms, back and abdomen. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center in severe condition.

Lazaro Pena was also taken to the hospital for facial injuries he suffered during the fight, according to Swanton.

Pedro Pena was arrested for aggravated assault and booked into the county jail.





