Waco Police ask for help in locating missing woman

Waco police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Stephanie Torrez, 43, was last seen on December 21 and may be driving a bluish-gray 2006 Kia, officials stated.
Her family said she may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she left.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 254-750-7500 or Det. Thompson with Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7616.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs