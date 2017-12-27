KCEN
Close

Waco Police ask for help in locating missing woman

Waco police need your help finding a missing woman.

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:15 PM. CST December 27, 2017

Waco police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Stephanie Torrez, 43, was last seen on December 21 and may be driving a bluish-gray 2006 Kia, officials stated. 

Her family said she may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 254-750-7500 or Det. Thompson with Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7616.

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Waco PD investigating 'possible robbery and arson' at local salon

KCEN

The Salvation Army in Waco hosts annual Christmas Day Luncheon

KCEN

Man ejected from SUV onto I-35 identified

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories