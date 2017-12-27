Waco Police ask for help in locating missing woman

Stephanie Torrez

Waco police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Stephanie Torrez, 43, was last seen on December 21 and may be driving a bluish-gray 2006 Kia, officials stated.

Her family said she may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 254-750-7500 or Det. Thompson with Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7616.

