Waco police asking for public's help to ID bank robbery suspect

WACO - Waco police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Thursday afternoon at Pioneer Bank located in the 1300 block of North Valley Mills.

Officials said the suspect, described as being a black male, walked up to the teller and handed a demand-note stating he was armed.

The tell complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described about 5’10”, 170 pounds, average to muscular build, unshaven, and between the ages of 25 to 30. He was wearing a gray sweater type top, dark jeans and white tennis shoes.





Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to contact Waco Police at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

