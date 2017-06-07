Waco Police crack down on seatbelt and speeding violations

Waco Police announced Wednesday officers were cracking down on seatbelt and speeding traffic violations.

In a post to the department's Facebook page, Waco Police said officers were positioned in the Valley Mills Drive area Wednesday morning.

"No, we don't do this just for revenue, yes, we actually tell folks to give them a heads up not to break the law as we would much rather have voluntary compliance, no, we didn't stop just you, and finally...No, we do not have quotas!" the post said.

Officers urged people to drive safety, saying one crash was too many.

