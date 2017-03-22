Waco Police Department K-9 Retires

A Waco Police K-9 Officer, who helped his human counterparts more than 2,400 times, is retiring.

Viper, a 7-year-old police dog, was trained in protection and obedience in Mexico, then imported by Canine Headquarters of Hutto, Texas. In 2011, he was purchased by the city of Waco, which partnered him with Officer Ray Woodruff. The pair was certified in both narcotics detection and patrol work that same year.

K-9 Viper did 344 narcotic searches during his tenure with Waco Police, swept more than 90 buildings for possible suspects, assisted with serving 273 warrants and helped with 326 felony arrests. In addition to his service for Waco PD, he has also assisted municipal, county, state and federal officials as needed.

Children may recognize Viper for his work as a police ambassador, doing demonstrations throughout the community. All counted, Viper has met more than 6,000 school age children.

Waco Police said they were saddened by Viper's retirement, but they are excited for his new opportunity to relax with his partner Officer Woodruff.

