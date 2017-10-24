Waco police investigate aggravated store robbery

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Waco police are investigating a robbery of a Waco convenience store at Monday night.

Officials said around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to an Aggravated Robbery of Johnny’s Food Mart at 1824 Richter Ave.

The store clerk told officers a black male wearing a stocking over his head, long sleeve white shirt, gray sweatpants, brown boots, with gloves entered the store and pointed a shotgun at them and demanded money.

The suspect got cash from the clerk and several packages of cigarettes before exiting the store.

He was last seen getting into a black, four-door vehicle that appeared to have been waiting on Daughtry Ave.

The clerk was no injured and we have no arrest have been made.

