Waco police investigate aggravated store robbery

Waco police are investigating a robbery of a Waco convenience store at Monday night.
Officials said around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to an Aggravated Robbery of Johnny’s Food Mart at 1824 Richter Ave.
The store clerk told officers a black male wearing a stocking over his head, long sleeve white shirt, gray sweatpants, brown boots, with gloves entered the store and pointed a shotgun at them and demanded money.
The suspect got cash from the clerk and several packages of cigarettes before exiting the store.
He was last seen getting into a black, four-door vehicle that appeared to have been waiting on Daughtry Ave.
The clerk was no injured and we have no arrest have been made.
