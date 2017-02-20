Waco police investigates 2 overnight robberies

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WACO - Waco police are investigating two Sunday night aggravated robberies of a convenience store and a corn stand.

The Elotes Mignelito Corn Stand, located at 801 N. 25th street was robbed around 9:00 p.m.

Officials said officers discovered two black females wearing stocking over their faces approached the employees, pointed a handgun at the stand operators and demanded cash.

The employees gave the cash to the suspects who then ran to a silver Dodge Charger and fled the scene.

A witness followed the suspects to the area near 18th and Colcord at which the suspects began firing a paintball gun at him, officials said.

The witness returned to the original scene and notified police. He was not injured nor were the two corn stand employees.

Later that night officers responded to an aggravated robbery of the One Stop Shop located at 1900 JJ Flewellen around 10:00 p.m.

Officers were told two black males entered the store. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

Both suspects were described as about 5’6, 130 pounds, both wearing masks covering their faces.

They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot running towards Calumet.

No one was injured during this robbery.

No arrest has been made and both incidents are still under investigation.

