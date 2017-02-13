Waco Police investigating armed robbery at local game room

WACO - A gunman robbed a local Waco game room early Monday morning.

According to Waco Police a suspect entered A and S Hook Up Game Room at 1726 Colcord wearing jeans with a white t-shirt and a bandana over his face. He then displayed a handgun and ordered everyone in the business to the floor.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on foot.

Though there were employees and customers in the business at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of injuries.

The game room cameras were not recording at the time of the incident. Those that witnessed the robbery have not cooperated with investigating officers refusing to provide a statement.

Waco Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 254-750-7500.

