Waco police officer performs 'life-saving CPR' on woman after crash

A woman is in the hospital Friday after a Waco police officer performed life-saving CPR on her, Waco PD Spokesperson Patrick Swanton said in an email.

Officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. Friday to a vehicle crash near Interstate 35 and New Road. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had exited off I-35 near New Road, struck two other vehicles, parking signs and a car in the Hooters Restaurant parking lot. They found a 54-year-old female driver unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse, Swanton said.

Swanton told Channel 6 a Waco police officer pulled the woman from the car, began to perform CPR on her, and brought her back to life.

Police said additional units and medical assistance arrived and transported the woman to Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest Hospital.

The condition of the woman was not released.

